Driver Plows Into Denver Crowd Protesting George Floyd's Death

Demonstrations in Denver following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis turned violent Thursday, as video shows a driver plowing through a group of people on a downtown street. The video begins with a man hanging onto the front of the car and after he lets go, the driver turns the vehicle around to run him over. Shots were also fired outside the Colorado State Capitol late Thursday, and more protests took place on Friday.

The cellphone video surfaced on Twitter and begins with a man already hanging onto the car's hood. After the man got off the car, he started running back towards the crowd. The driver followed the man, and people can be heard screaming as they run towards him. The driver then flees the scene with more protesters following the vehicle. A Denver Police Department spokesman told 9News they are aware of the video, but have not been able to identify the driver or the man who was hit. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

In a separate incident outside the Colorado State Capitol, shots were fired, according to CBS Denver. During a television interview with a protester holding a sign reading "Justice for George Floyd" and "Back Lives Matter," gunshots could be heard. "I hope those are fireworks," the man said after hearing the noise. Several shots were fired into the air and people dropped to the ground. No one was seriously injured, and Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said the incident will be investigated.

Floyd's death has led to protests in Minneapolis and St. Paul, as well as in cities across the country. Floyd died in police custody Monday after fired Officer Derek Chauvin put his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes even as he complained he could not breathe. Floyd lost consciousness and later died. Chauvin and three other officers were fired for their roles in his death. On Friday, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

According to the criminal complaint against Chauvin, he had his knew on Floyd's never for eight minutes and 64 seconds, and two minutes and 53 seconds after Floyd became unresponsive, reports CNN. Floyd's autopsy found "no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation." Floyd's underlying health conditions and potential intoxicants "likely contributed" to his death. Meanwhile, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has set an 8 p.m. CT curfew for Friday and Saturday nights.