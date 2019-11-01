Donald Trump Tweets ‘USA Rocks’ and Twitter Chimes In

Donald Trump is known for his frequent activity on Twitter, and after the U.S. president recently tweeted out a “USA Rocks” message, other users began to chime in on his comment. In his post shared to the network, Trump commented on the current state of employment in the nation, writing, “Wow, a blowout JOBS number just out, adjusted for revisions and the General Motors strike, 303,000. This is far greater than expectations. USA ROCKS!”

This set off a fury of replies, with one person tweeting back, “Manufacturing sector is in recession and our POTUS is glowing. Have some sympathy for the fact that average work week is in decline and people are out of work, will you?”

“TRUMP RECESSION COMING. He may be able to lie about everything else, but it is HIS RECESSION…TRUMP’S,” another user wrote. “He will not be able to find anyone else to blame. TRUMP RECESSION COMING.”

Strange, but you didn’t mention that #JobsReport doesn’t show wages are SLIDING. And manufacturing is officially in RECESSION. And you are officially screwed. https://t.co/poLH6L3Imh — BrooklynDad_Defiant Savage! (@mmpadellan) November 1, 2019

“You added September revisions and the end of a strike to inflate your numbers. The real number is 128,000. FYI, in the future: you cannot add September revisions to October, and auto workers coming off a strike aren’t new jobs, they’re the same jobs they had before,”

No, it was 128,000 not 303,000! More lies. Manufacturing jobs were down again and unemployment ticked up to 3.6%. Still, not bad but not a blowout by any means!!! — Barney’s Nose (@BarneysNose) November 1, 2019

“I bet the *real* number is closer to a million. No,wait, a billion. Five billion. A gazillion!” someone else said jokingly. “Wow, we have employment the likes of which the world has never seen!!!”

“President [Trump] has delivered the lowest black unemployment ever; 8000+ urban revitalization enterprise zones; and the 1st Step Act; 90% of those released are black. He has created an stellar economy within which every citizen can flourish, and achieve their dreams,” one of Trump’s supporters offered.

Notably, at least one individual referred to an inconsistency in a tweet that Vice President Mike Pence posted about the same information,

Surprising no one, Trump lied, again. Jobs number comes in at 128,000 Surprising everyone, Pence contradicts Trump and tells the truth.https://t.co/stin8OBgSH — Maggie Jordan (@MaggieJordanACN) November 1, 2019

According to Pence’s tweet, the jobs number actually comes in at around 128,000.

