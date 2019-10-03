Donald Trump’s Nickelback Meme Backfires After Twitter Removes Biden Video Over Copyright Complaints

Donald Trump has been on an incredible Twitter tirade of late, even by his standards. The president has been brewing a non-stop tweet storm ever since the House Democrats announced the opening of an impeachment inquiry just over a week ago. There were plenty of bizarre tweets from him on Wednesday, but perhaps the wildest was an edited video he shared that featured a clip from Nickelback‘s music video for the song “Photograph.”

In the clip, there’s a photo of former Vice President Joe Biden with his son Hunter, and a man who is purportedly a Ukrainian gas company executive. That photo is superimposed into the music video.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The meme didn’t work out so well for the president. On Thursday morning, Twitter removed the video from its servers for copyright infringement. Trump’s tweet is still up, however, so all that’s left is the tweet that reads “LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH!” but no video.

omg omg omg Nickelback had Twitter take down Trump’s Photograph tweet for copyright violation omg omg omg pic.twitter.com/q3Ztlfex6C — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 3, 2019

People on Twitter are having a field day with Twitter’s decision to delete the clip. “nickelback……welcome to the resistance,” BuzzFeed editor David Mack wrote.

Another user wrote, “Could it be that [Nickelback] is the hero we need for these times?” “Of all of the horrible things Trump has done, making me side with Nickelback is the worst,” a third person joked.

Of course, the deletion hasn’t slowed down Trump’s tweeting. The president has already tweeted over two dozen times on Thursday alone, with almost all of them being about his phone call with the Ukrainian president that’s at the center of the impeachment inquiry.

One tweet that was not about the investigation, however, was his attack on 16-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg. He shared a tweet from a user named Kellie that wrote, “What an actress! “I should be in school.” She’s getting the best education socialism can steal. I won’t be held hostage by someone who just got a learner’s permit. Sorry kiddo! Tell Al to try again.”

Trump endorsed the tweet, writing, “Keep up the great work Kellie!”

Regardless of what’s happening in Trump’s social media world, the House is moving forward with a variety of subpoena in an attempt to find out all the details of the president’s Ukrainian call.