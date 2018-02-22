President Trump Endorses Raising Minimum Age to 21 for More Weapons

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to endorse raising the minimum age for buying more weapons to 21.

“I will be strongly pushing Comprehensive Background Checks with an emphasis on Mental Health. Raise age to 21 and end sale of Bump Stocks,” the U.S. President wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

AP News reports that he has not offered any more details on his plan at the current time.

The outlet also notes that this new statement is evidence of Trump’s strongest stance on gun laws to date.

I will be strongly pushing Comprehensive Background Checks with an emphasis on Mental Health. Raise age to 21 and end sale of Bump Stocks! Congress is in a mood to finally do something on this issue – I hope! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

Trump’s tweet comes on the heels of a town hall-style meeting he had with survivors of the Florida school shooting which claimed the lives of 17 students and teachers.

As has been widely reported, on Feb. 14, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and opened fire. Cruz was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder, one for each of the people he confessed to killing.

Following the tragedy, Florida Gov. Rick Scott called for a review of mental health reforms.

“Next week in Tallahassee, I’m going sit down with state leaders, we’re going have a real conversation about two things: How do we make sure when a parent is ready to send their child to school, in Florida, that parent knows that child is going to be safe?” Scott said during a joint news conference.

“Number two: How do we make sure that this individual with mental illness does not touch a gun? We need to have a real conversation so we have public safety for our schools in this state,” Scott continued.

“They’re committed to provide the resources and have a real conversation about how do we make sure we have public safety. I want to make sure that my children, my grandchildren, yours, everybody in this state, can wake up and be safe. I’m going to stay here and do everything I can,” Scott added.

Scott isn’t the only governor who has been affected by the violent shooting. In the days after the tragic Parkland shooting, Ohio’s governor softened his Second Amendment stance on his campaign website.

CNN reports that the page was previously titled, “Defending the Second Amendment,” and featured photos of Ohio Gov. John Kasich in an ammunition store.

Sometime after the shooting, the page title was changed to “COMMON SENSE ON THE SECOND AMENDMENT,” and much of the verbiage was altered as well.

“John Kasich supports the Second Amendment and has signed multiple bills to protect gun rights. As a pragmatic conservative, Governor Kasich also recognizes the need for common-sense solutions to our nation’s problems,” the page description now reads. “In recent years, our country has been devastated by a dramatic increase in school shootings and mass killings – many with the use of semi-automatic weapons. Governor Kasich believes that we should not be afraid to learn from these tragedies and take appropriate action.”