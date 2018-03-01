College Cheerleader’s Boyfriend of Four Weeks Charged With Her Murder

A college cheerleader’s boyfriend of four weeks has been charged with her rape and murder.

On Wednesday, Feb. 28, Mark Howerton, 22, was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault in the death of 19-year-old Trinity University cheerleader Cayley Mandadi after he turned himself in. Mandadi had been brought unresponsive to a hospital on Oct. 29 with bruising on her neck and thighs. She was taken off life support on Oct. 30. Howerton had previously been a person of interest in the case.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, Howerton alleged that he and Mandadi had consumed ecstasy and alcohol while attending the Mala Luna music festival in San Antonio, Texas. On the second day of the festival, Howerton claims that they got into an argument after seeing Mandadi’s ex-boyfriend.

After their fight, Howerton alleges that Mandadi agreed to a trip Houston, and that during their drive they pulled over at a gas station, where they had “consensual rough make up sex,” which he says is how Mandadi got the bruising on her body. He then alleges that the 19-year-old claimed that she didn’t feel well and fell asleep in the front seat without putting her clothes back on. According to the affidavit, Howerton began performing CPR when he noticed that Mandadi had stopped breathing.

During the investigation into Mandadi’s death, authorities were led to believe that the teenager hadn’t packed for the trip to Houston when they only discovered her leggings, underwear, and shoes in Howerton’s truck. A medical exam revealed that Mandadi had suffered “head to toe” red marks, bruises, and scratches, which police claimed were consistent with a “physical and violent sexual assault.”

Friends of Mandadi revealed that Howerton had grown violent with her in the past, including an incident where he had slammed her head against a car window, MySanAntonio.com reports.

“Mr. Howerton is ready and eager to vindicate himself in court. He’s innocent of the charges, and he’s doing the right thing. If someone has a warrant out for his arrest, then he needs to turn himself in,” Howerton’s attorney, John Hunter, said in a statement.

Howerton’s bond is set at $225,000.