CNN Scorned for Praising Sister of North Korean Leader

CNN is under fire for praising the sister of North Korea’s leader The cable network faced swift backlash after publishing an article that seemingly glamorizes Kim Yo Jong, the sister of Kim Jong Un.

The article says the leader’s sister was “stealing the show at the Winter Olympics,” a trip that marked the first member of the north’s ruling family to visit the south in 65 years. What didn’t sit well with readers is the fact that the controversial article failed to mention the human rights violations in North Korea.

Twitter user Kevin Siegfried was quick to list out just a few of the human rights violations that the CNN article had failed to mention, including keeping “24 million North Koreans living in extreme poverty” and murdering “innocent men, women & children indiscriminately.”

Kim Jong-Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong helps him: •Starve his people

•Keep 24 million North Koreans living in extreme poverty

•Stop free speech

•Murder innocent men, women & children indiscriminately

•Put people in concentration camps Kim Yo Jong deserves scorn, not praise — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) February 11, 2018

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee tweeted “Kim YO Jong, Lil Sis of Lil Kim, is “stealing show” according to CNN. She’s probably stealing food and electricity to take back to her starving and sitting w/o lights people. CNN has no shame or awareness of NOKO human rights abuses.”

Kim YO Jong, Lil Sis of Lil Kim, is “stealing show” according to CNN. She’s probably stealing food and electricity to take back to her starving and sitting w/o lights people. CNN has no shame or awareness of NOKO human rights abuses. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) February 11, 2018

Alyssa Farah, a spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence, who led the U.S. delegation to the Winter Olympics, reminded her followers and CNN of Otto Wambier, a US college student who died after being held prisoner in North Korea.

Speaking of stealing, Otto Warmbier was tortured & killed at the hands of the Kim regime after being accused of stealing a poster. Let’s not whitewash North Korea’s record https://t.co/ST8QwhImMD — Alyssa Farah (@VPPressSec) February 10, 2018

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo defended the network. “You don’t think having a President who lies about what is “fake” and actively maligns the free press out of convenience is a bigger reason for animosity toward us than how some decide to cover this bs,” he tweeted.

You don’t think having a President who lies about what is “fake” and actively maligns the free press out of convenience is a bigger reason for animosity toward us than how some decide to cover this bs? https://t.co/xyaZ3HRYIS — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 11, 2018

Fox News reached out to CNN for comment on the article, but their request wasn’t returned.