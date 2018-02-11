Chinese Man Suffers Horrible Accident After Playing Games on Toilet Too Long

A Chinese man reportedly had his rectum fall out of place after he sat on a toilet and played a game on his phone for 30 minutes.

The man, who was not identified, suffered a rectal prolapse, according to local reports in China, Channel News Asia reports. He was rushed to Sixth Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yart-Sen University in Zhongshan, Guangond on Sunday. A friend helped him to the hospital at around 1 a.m., since he could not walk without assistance.

Doctors reportedly saw he had a 16-centimeter-long “tail” coming from his anus. According to The Daily Mail, the man reportedly went to the hospital after he saw a ball-sized lump fall out of his anus, though it was still attached to his rear.

Dr. Su Dan told Kan Kan News that the man was diagnosed with rectal relapse, which happens when the last part of the large intestine loosens inside the body, and part of it protrudes from the anus. This is a problem the patient has dealt with for most of his life, the doctor said.

“The patient has had rectal prolapse since he was 4 years old, but the bulge was able to retract in the past,” Dr. Su told Kan Kan News. “But he did not have the condition treated, so the situation got worse.”

Dr. Su said the patient had bruises and blood spots on his intestinal wall. She said the time he spent on the toilet could have had an impact on his condition. While he was trying to go to the bathroom, he possible weakened his pelvis muscles.

The man’s lump was successfully removed the day he came into the hospital, but he is still recovering.

According to the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons, a rectal prolapse is uncommon, and there are usually about 2.5 cases per 100,000 people. It is more common among adults. Women over 50 are six times more likely than men to develop the condition. The average man with rectal relapse is in his 40s, while the average woman is in her 60s, according to the ASCRS. The age of the patient in the case in China was not reported.

The ASCRS notes there is no “clear cut ’cause’” for the condition. According to The Cleveland Clinic, there are several causes, including chronic constipation or diarrhea, straining bowel movements and weakening of the anal sphincter, the muscle that controls the release of stool.