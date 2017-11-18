Charles Manson Has Not Died Yet, Despite Numerous Fake News Articles

Charles Manson is still reportedly near death, despite numerous false news sites sharing articles claiming he has already passed.

Manson was still alive as of 10:40 a.m. EST on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Times.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation representative Vicky Waters confirmed he was still alive to the outlet, but could not provide any further details due to federal laws.

Numerous articles claiming that Manson died have been circling around on social media despite that update.

A quick search of “Charles Manson” on Twitter brings up false reports from “The Weekly Observer,” “Florida-Times” and other fake news sites. These reports are untrue and are only crafted to fool those expecting Manson’s death due to his ongoing health scare.

The notorious cult leader has been hospitalized in Bakersfield, California, since Sunday.

Manson, 83, is said to have been bound to a gurney and covered in blankets as he’s being taken to various treatments around the facility. There are five uniformed officers escorting him to and from treatments.

“It’s not going to get any better for him,” a source told TMZ. “”It’s just a matter of time.”

Manson’s health has been declining over the past year. He was hospitalized back in January with intestinal bleeding that needed surgery. However, TMZ reports the surgery would have been too much for a “weak” Manson to handle, so it was not conducted.

The cult leader is currently serving nine concurrent life sentences at a California penitentiary for ordering nine murders back in 1969.