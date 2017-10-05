Carolina Panthers’ Cam Newton Accused of Sexism After Making Comment About Female Reporter

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is taking a lot of heat Wednesday, and with good reason.

Newton made headlines for what seemed to be a sexist remark during a press conference.

Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer asked the 28-year-old Newton this question: “I know you take a lot of pride in seeing your receivers play well. Devin Funchess has seemed to really embrace the physicality of his routes and getting those extra yards. Does that give you a little bit of enjoyment to see him kind of truck-sticking people out there?”

As soon as Rodrigue said the word “routes,” Newton began to smirk.

Newton then told the media, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about ‘routes.’ It’s funny,” before actually getting around to answering the question.

Cam Newton: “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes.” Uh, that’s a really, really bad way to answer a legitimate question. (video via https://t.co/NOdIiKyJCb) pic.twitter.com/MaS4KVjuSV — Max Marcilla (@MMarcilla98) October 4, 2017

Now Newton is facing backlash online, with many accusing him of being sexist. Female NFL fans have weighed in to point out that they shouldn’t have to defend their knowledge of sports.