Capitol Rioter Identified as Former Mayoral Candidate, Brags of Violence and Claims She Would Do It Again

A former mayoral candidate in Texas has been identified as one of the rioters who stormed the Capitol Wednesday in an event that has left five dead and dozens of others injured. Jenny Cudd, who came last in a three-way mayoral race in Midland, Texas, in November 2019, bragged about what many lawmakers have called an "insurrection" in video she filmed from inside the Capitol building, stating she was "proud" to be among the rioters and boasting about how the mob had stolen House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's gavel after "breaking down the door" of her office.

Wearing a Trump flag and what she claimed was a bulletproof hoodie, Cudd, in a Facebook video that has been viewed more than three million times, they "decided to storm the Capitol" after Vice President Mike Pence said he would not comply with the president's request for him to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election. Stating that those inside the building "didn't vandalize anything," despite photo and video evidence suggesting otherwise, she bragged about how they broke "down Nancy Pelosi's office door and somebody stole her gavel and took a picture sitting in the chair flipping off the camera."

Meet Jenny Cudd from Midland Texas "WE did break down @SpeakerPelosi's office door and somebody stole her gavel and I took a picture sitting in the chair flipping off the camera and that was on Fox News" @FBI pic.twitter.com/3s3aWgOJ9G — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) January 8, 2021

Cudd, who has since deleted the video, according to Newsweek, called the mob "patriots," adding that they "got down on the floor and were sitting in the House members and the Senators chair." She said "the government serves at the consent of the governed" and the "governed are p–ed off and the governed don't trust them." She went on to state she was "proud" to be part of the riot, which left several people dead.

"I'm proud of everything that I was part of today and I'll be proud of everything that I'll be a part of at the next one and we'll see what happens at that," Cudd said. "I hope you will share this video because we know that.... mainstream media isn't going to cover it. I'd do it again, and I'd have a gas mask next time."

Cudd has since attempted to distance herself from the violence that took place, denying to the Midland Reporter-Telegram any wrongdoing. She alleged individuals with antifa broke through barriers and assaulted police officers before she arrived and told the outlet she entered the Capitol building with a large group. She said she left the rotunda after taking pictures for about 15 minutes and claimed she did not go onto the House or Senate floors or into any lawmakers' offices.

According to the Daily Mail, Cudd is one of several political candidates who took part in the attack on the Capitol. The outlet reports that former US House nominee Rick Saccone of Pennsylvania and recently-elected lawmaker Derrick Evans of West Virginia were also part of the riot.