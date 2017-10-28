31 Dead After Bus Plunges Into River in Nepal

At least 31 people have died after a bus crashed and plunged into a river while in route to Katmandu, Nepal.

According to officials, the bus was speeding on a narrow, two-lane mountain highway when it veered into the Trishuli River around 5:30 a.m. It became mostly submerged into the river upon landing.

The current total of deaths is 31 with 15 more injured. The Katmandu Post reports that 12 of the bodies have been identified.

The outlet also says that it’s unclear how many people were on the bus when it crashed. Witnesses say there were close to 50 on board, with several passengers on top of the bus.

ITV reports that rescuers are still on the scene trying to recover any more bodies that may be trapped in the wreckage. However, the Trishuli River’s notoriously rough currents have made the task difficult.

“We have already pulled out 31 bodies, but we believe there could be more bodies trapped,” an unnamed government official said.

No further information is available at this time.