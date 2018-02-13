Police Investigating White Powder Found at Barack Obama’s Washington D.C. Office

Former President Barack Obama‘s office in Washington D.C. faced a dangerous scare on Tuesday after a suspicious white powder was found, local news outlet Fox 5 reports.

Police units rushed to the scene at 1250 24th Street in Northwest D.C. after receiving reports of a white powdery substance being discovered in the office around 12:30 p.m. D.C. Fire and EMS Battalion Chief Edward Smith said that a letter was mailed to the West End office from Hong Kong with no return address.

Smith said the letter reportedly contained baby powder, but authorities will continue to examine and investigate the incident. While police and Secret Service investigate the incident, traffic surrounding the area is being redirected, but there have been no reports of injuries or anyone being evacuated from the building.

It is unclear if Obama was in the building at the time, but the former President has occupied the office space since leaving the White House in January 2017. The building is owned by the non-profit World Wildlife Fund, which has its headquarters in the space.

The potential threat comes one day after Donald Trump Jr.’s wife Vanessa Trump was rushed to the hospital after she opened a letter containing a suspicious white powder. The letter, which was reportedly addressed to her husband, contained a note that read, “You’re an awful person and now you get what you deserve,” a law enforcement officer told the New York Post.

Vanessa, her mother Bonnie Haydon and one other person were taken to a New York medical center on Monday following the scare, but they were cleared as healthy by medical staff.

After further investigation and lab testing, the substance inside the letter for Trump Jr. was revealed to be cornstarch.

While the incident involving Trump’s family turned out to be a hoax, it resembled the frightening days after Sept. 11, 2001, when letters containing lethal anthrax spores were sent to the offices of several politicians and media outlets. Contact with the poisonous white powder resulted in five deaths.