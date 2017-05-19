Anthony Weiner Pleads Guilty For Sexting With 15-Year-Old Girl

Former congressman Anthony Weiner plead guilty in federal court for sexting a teenage girl last year.

The politician will admit to a single charge of transferring obscene material to a minor as part of a plea agreement with the US Attorney’s office in Manhattan, according to the New York Post.

Weiner turned himself into the FBI on Friday morning and was subsequently arrested. According to the US Attorney’s Office, Weiner will appear in court at 11 am.

The disgraced congressman came under fire after he reportedly sent inappropriate images and other messages to a 15-year-old North Carolina girl in January of 2016. He was 51-years-old at the time.

While the charges for sending inappropriate material to minors normally carries up to a 10-year sentence behind bars, Weiner will likely have a reduced sentence as part of his plea deal. However, he will possibly have to register as a sex offender.

Weiner – who is the husband of longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin – reportedly carried on a relationship with the minor for months. The girl and her father spoke out about the allegations at the time and said Weiner was aware that she was underage.

The ex-lawmaker and the teen spoke over Skype. Weiner used the alias “T Dog” to hide his identity. He reportedly told the minor of his “rape fantasies” and other inappropriate thoughts.

“He had some rape fantasies. It would just be him showing up at my house when my dad was out of town,” the girl said. “And just start undressing me, being forceful, asking me if I want to be dominated, strange questions.”

Weiner reportedly once told the girl: “I would bust that tight p–y so hard and so often that you would leak and limp for a week.”

