3 Children Struck and Killed by Truck While Boarding School Bus in Indiana

Three young siblings were struck and killed while crossing the street to board a school bus by a truck in Fulton County, Indiana Tuesday morning. The woman allegedly behind the wheel of the car told investigators she saw the flashing lights, but did not notice it was a school bus picking the children up until it was too late.

According to CBS News affiliate, WSBT, the victims were 6-year-old twins Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister Alivia Stahl. They died at the scene, and their father came rushing out of their home to identify them for police — a sight police say was one of the “most heartbreaking” things they had seen in a while.

Maverik Lowe, 11, who was not related to the victims, was injured and airlifted to a nearby hospital. He is still in critical condition.

Police said the woman driving the pickup truck that struck the victims is Alyssa Shepherd, 24. She was arrested in Rochester, Indiana at around 4 p.m. Tuesday. She was charged with three counts of reckless homicide, one count of passing a school bus when arm signal device is extended, causing bodily injury. Police said children were in the truck with Shepherd.

Shepherd told police she saw the bus’ emergency lights, but did not realize it was a school bus until it was too late and the children were in front of her truck, according to the audio recording from Shepherd’s probable cause hearing on Wednesday, ABC News reports.

State Police Detective Michelle Jumper said Shepherd told police she usually does not drive on the rural, two-lane highway where the crash happened.

The National Transportation Safety Board joined the local Indiana investigators to look into the crash, trying to figure out why the driver did not stop, even though the school bus had its stop-sign arm out and its lights were on.

“You’re supposed to get on your bus and be safe. What are you doing where you’re not paying attention at that time in the morning?” Elgin Ingle, the uncle of the victims, told ABC News. “My nephews, my niece were all bright. They were great children. They had a future.”

Ingle said his brother was “torn apart,” adding, “He didn’t lose one kid. He lost all his kids… How do you tell your little brother it’ll get better? You can’t. My brother, the most loving man in the world and the best father I’ve ever known, now is a father to no one.”

Ingle told ABC News parents in the area have repeatedly asked officials to change the bus stop so children did not have to cross State Route 25 to get on the bus.

“This has been a very difficult day for our school family as we attempt to cope with the devastating loss of three elementary students and a critically injured middle school student,” Blaine Conley, superintendent of the Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation, said in a statement. “I am very appreciative of our teachers, administrators and staff that assisted, comforted, and supported our students and each other today in our schools. We also had counselors and clergy available for anyone who desired additional support and we will continue to provide counselors as needed.”

Conley said the bus stop will be changed and he will start a transportation safety review committee.

Shepherd has been released on bail, and is due back in court on Nov. 13.