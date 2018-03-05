2-Year-Old Tragically Killed by Falling Store Mirror While Trying on Shoes

A 2-year-old girl is dead after a mirror fell on her while she was trying on shoes at a Payless ShoeSource in Georgia.

Ifrah Siddique was inside a Payless ShoeSource store in Riverdale, Georgia with her family around 8 p.m. on Friday, March 2, when a full-length mirror fell on top of her as she was trying on shoes with her mother, the Fox5 Atlanta reports. First responders rushed to the scene and transported the toddler to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

“I could hear the crash and the mom screaming. Everybody was crowded around the door. It’s just tragic,” Latisha Culpatrick, who works at a store next to the Payless, told the news station. “I’m sure the mom didn’t think when she was coming in to go shopping she wouldn’t come out with her child. That’s bad. Really bad.”

Aqib Iftkhar, the toddler’s cousin, told the New York Daily News that Siddique’s younger brother had been standing next to her when the mirror fell and said that it took two people to lift the mirror and slide Siddique out. He claimed that the mirror was roughly six feet tall and heavy, adding that the Clayton Fire Department informed him that the mirror had not been secured or fastened properly.

“I feel dead like I am no more…that was my little girl,” said Mohsin Siddique, the 2-year-old’s father father, said.

Payless ShoeSource said in a statement to FOX5 that the company is “devastated” by the girl’s death.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Ifrah Siddique during this time of incredible loss. We are devastated by this tragic event and are fully cooperating with authorities to research and understand the nature of this accident. Out of respect for the family, no further information will be provided at this time,” the statement read.