Burger King Giving Away Free Breakfasts

Don't rush to cook breakfast on Sunday, March 10 if there's a Burger King near you. In honor of the hour we lose on Daylight Savings Time, the fast food chain will help make the morning easier by providing free breakfast. And customers can chow down on free breakfast all week. PEOPLE Magazine reports each day of the week, customers have a different food or drink option, but you have to be a reward member. On Sunday, March 10, customers can get a free croissan'wich. A purchase of $1 is required for all deals that week. The breakfast sandwich combines a sausage patty, bacon or ham with eggs and American cheese on a croissant.

To kickstart the week on Monday, customers can get five French toast sticks for free. Tuesday, they can get a Simply orange juice. Both offers are only available with a $1 purchase.

For a midweek pick-me-up on Wednesday, customers can enjoy a large order of hash browns. On Thursday, there is a special treat in celebration of Pi Day, March 14. Customers can get a free Hershey's sundae pie with a purchase of at least $3.14. Friday comes with a caffeine boost by grabbing a free large vanilla iced coffee. Saturday is the last day of breakfast deals, with customers getting a free sausage biscuit.

The deal comes just a week after the burger chain announced they'd be giving out free Whoppers seemingly in response to Wendy's surcharging menu items during busy hours. The offer was available from Feb. 28 through March 1. The free Whopper or Impossible Whopper came with a purchase of $3 or more on their mobile app.

In their shady response to their competitor, they noted in a press release: "We don't believe in charging guests more when they're hungry. Surge pricing? Well, that's new. Good thing the only thing surging at BK is our flame!"

