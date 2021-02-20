'I Care a Lot': Netflix Viewers Freak out Over Rosamund Pike and Eiza Gonzalez's On-Screen Romance

I Care a Lot is on Netflix now, and the movie's fans are loving the couple at the film's center. The movie centers on Rosamund Pike's Marla Grayson, a crooked businesswoman who abuses legal guardianships to take control over elderly people's assets shadily. It's a dark comedy, with Marla as the protagonist, even though it's hard to root for her. However, her relationship with her employee Fran (Eiza González) is one aspect of the movie that helps win viewers over. The con-women grift together and share a steamy romance at the same time. Plus, there's no real internal strife between them, meaning they don't spend time fighting with one another. Instead, Marla and Fran care for one another and are a united front against the movie's antagonists. While plenty of viewers acknowledge they're awful people due to their business dealings, many still love the romantic aspect of Pike and González's characters. Scroll through to see some of the elated reactions to the on-screen couple.

Eiza Gonzalez & Rosamund Pike on the set of “I Care a Lot” pic.twitter.com/FbuE7Lz64t — Eiza Gonzalez Updates (@EizaGonzalezUpd) February 19, 2021 "This movie was 2 hours of pure chaos that had my emotions on a rollercoaster, but I loved every minute of Marla and Fran together," one fan wrote. A second wrote, "ive never seen two pretty wives as pretty as Marla and Fran omfg." prevnext

can’t stop thinking about rosamund pike and eiza gonzález in i care a lot (2021) pic.twitter.com/8a4m0RxN8r — vita (@virgniawooIf) February 19, 2021 "dude i watched this (I Care A Lot) today and i loved it so much," a third fan wrote. "give me wlw (women-loving-women) characters f—ing s— up any time of the day!!!" prevnext

watching I Care A Lot for the plot the plot: pic.twitter.com/MrfnWu4qzn — Con Todo (@contodonetflix) February 19, 2021 "let's talk about marla [and] fran from i care a lot (2020) bc oh my god," another fan wrote. Another added, "fakk they look so good together huhu more movies with rosamund pike with a woman please huhu." prevnext

eiza gonzalez and rosamund pike calling each other 𝙢𝙮 𝙬𝙞𝙛𝙚 pic.twitter.com/vAYSkvDYLx — kari // i care a lot spoilers (@GAYTOMICBLONDE) February 19, 2021 "The fact that Marla and Fran are the main couple of I Care a Lot and there was no drama about their relationship," a pleased viewer wrote. "They’re just a couple like everyone else [heart emoji]." prevnext

the way rosamund pike and eiza gonzalez be doing these wife stuff pic.twitter.com/RvYgnEIUZA — kari // i care a lot spoilers (@GAYTOMICBLONDE) February 20, 2021 "Fran and Marla in I Care a Lot (2020) can run me over with a truck and I won't even run for my life," another admirer joked. Yet another added, "watched this (I Care a Lot) tonight. Please give me more movies with these bomb ass women." prevnext

fran running to open the door for marla no one hmu pic.twitter.com/uH4gepjc46 — bella (@everkota) February 20, 2021 "hated them but they were so cute," one Netflix viewer with mixed emotions tweeted. Another person said, "#ICareALot gives me Bound(1996) vibes. It's so f—ing good. Rosamund Pike and Eiza González are a force." prevnext