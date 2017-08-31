‘Game of Thrones’ Stars Unleash Their Best Ned Stark Impression on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner had a chance to goof off in Apple Music’s exclusive series, Carpool Karaoke and cracked out a whopper of an impression of their onscreen dad.

While the co-stars were apart for much of the show up until this season when their characters reunited, their episode of the James Corden segment spinoff proves they are truly the best of friends.

In the preview for the fourth episode, Williams and Turner cruise down the streets of Los Angeles together and paid homage to their beloved HBO series, even channeling their best impression of the Stark patriarch in his “native northern English accent.”

“I’m gonna give you a little sentence, right. And then you gotta say it, like you was in Game of Thrones!” Williams told Turner.

The 21-year-old went for it, reciting a line from 1994’s The Lion King as the late Ned Stark, saying most seriously, “Hakuna Matata. What a wonderful phrase; Hakuna Matata. Ain’t no passing craze.”

She then broke out into Ned’s thick drawl, singing Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back” with the two shouting out for “Becky,” over and over. They also end up nailing some amazing karaoke tracks from the likes of Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears and Justin Beiber.

The episode is a little more than 15 minutes long and also has the onscreen siblings frightening fans of the show at a Game of Thrones theme park, and recreating the scene where Ramsey gets eaten by his dogs. Additionally, Williams and Turner get their chance to live out fan’s dream by channeling their inner “Mother of Dragons” by riding a mechanical bull dressed as a dragon.

The episode, in its entirety, is now available on Apple Music.

