Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (March 4)

03/05/2024 03:12 pm EST
Even more titles are springing up in Netflix's streaming library this week. After kicking off the month with dozens of new additions, including titles like Dumb & Dumber and the Adam Sandler-starring sci-fi drama Spaceman, the streamer is expanding its catalog this week with 12 new additions, and all but two of them are Netflix original series, films, and specials.
Following Monday's debut of Hot Wheels Let's Race, Netflix is set to keep the good things coming on Tuesday when the streamer serves up plenty of laughs with Hannah Gadsby's latest comedy special, Gender Agenda. Later in the week, the streamer will add yet another title to its documentary library when The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping, a documentary exposing the horror experienced by those who attended the Academy at Ivy Ridge, is added. Meanwhile, The Resident Seasons 1-6 and I Am Woman will join the streamer's catalog of licensed content.
Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Hot Wheels Let's Race'
Premiere Date: Monday, March 4
Type: Netflix Family
Synopsis: "Based on the number-one selling toy in the world, Hot Wheels Let's Race is a high-octane series that ignites and unlocks the challenger spirit within every racer! The series follows the newest generation of racers as they experience mind-blowing races, extreme stunt contests, and thrill-seeking challenges."
'Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda'
Premiere Date: Tuesday, March 5
Type: Netflix Comedy
Synopsis: "Award-winning comedian Hannah Gadsby hosts an extraordinary global comedy special. Curated by Gadsby, the show brings together a line-up of the world's absolute funniest genderqueer comedians. Recorded at London's iconic Alexandra Palace Theatre, the special features ALOK, Chloe Petts, DeAnne Smith, Asha Ward, Jes Tom, Mx. Dahlia Belle, and Krishna Istha."
'The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping'
Premiere Date: Wednesday, March 6
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: "No talking. No smiling. No going outside. The Academy at Ivy Ridge claimed to use therapy and recreational activities to help troubled teens. Instead, teens suffered mental and physical abuse in a program that operated like a cult. In this gripping investigative docuseries, a filmmaker and other former students recall their horrific experiences attending a disciplinary school and expose the horrors of the troubled teen industry."
'Pokémon Horizons: The Series'
Premiere Date: Thursday, March 7
Type: Netflix Family
Synopsis: "Two young adventurers on a thrilling quest visit new lands, unravel ancient mysteries and encounter Pokémon – and Poké Balls – they've never seen before!"
'Blown Away: Season 4'
Premiere Date: Friday, March 8
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Bigger, bolder, hotter. Ten glassblowers turn up the heat for a grueling competition in North America's largest hot shop for a chance to win a prize package worth $100,000."
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 3/4/24
The Resident: Seasons 1-6
Avail. 3/6/24
Full Swing: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Supersex (IT) – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 3/7/24
The Gentlemen (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES
I Am Woman
The Signal (DE) – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 3/8/24
Damsel – NETFLIX FILM
What's leaving this week?
Netflix may have already given several titles the boot this month, but this week, the streamer will only be growing its content catalogue. With no titles exiting Netflix this week, it's the perfect time to fit in a final watch of some of the below titles before their departures later in March.
Leaving 3/12/24
Miracle in Cell No. 7
Leaving 3/14/24
The Giver
Leaving 3/15/24
Get on Up
Savages
Leaving 3/17/24
The Cursed
