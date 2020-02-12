YouTube Personality Jeffree Star Slammed for Kobe Bryant Helicopter Video

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Jan. 26, prompting thousands of social media users to share posts about the tragedy. YouTuber Jeffree Star was included in that group, though the video he shared with his followers quickly earned him some backlash.

Jefree Star reacting to the Kobe news: “Kobe Bryant passed away 2 miles from my house” pic.twitter.com/75KxBoK3Wo — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) January 26, 2020

Star, who lives in the area, posted a video from his house of thick fog in the area and a helicopter flying overhead.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Oh my god, there goes another helicopter,” he said, crying. “I can’t f—ing believe this, you guys, like, Kobe Bryant passed away two miles from my house. Like there’s been helicopters flying by all morning, this is – I feel sick.”

“His poor f—ing family, his wife. My god there’s so much f—ed up s— happening in the world,” Star continued. “I’m in a state of shock, rest in peace to a f—ing legend. Kobe, we love you.”

Several people on Twitter viewed Star’s video as the makeup mogul making the crash about him.

“I dislike that Jeffree Star is trying to make this about him,” one person wrote. “I know Jeffree Star searches his name on Twitter and might see this. I hope he sees this and realises how horrible it is to clout chase off the death of another human being.”

“Jeffree Star always finds every way to make things about him KOBE BRYANT DIED and he made it about himself,” another post read.

“Huge difference between most people reacting to the tragedy and him,” a third person tweeted. “Jeffree mentions Kobe but it’s all about me, I and my. No condolences to the victims or families and we don’t need to see his face when many are dealing with grief.”

Others defended the Jeffree Star Cosmetics founder.

“[People] saying jeffree is making kobe and gianna’s death all about him, if someone died in front of your house you’d be sad or traumatized too,” someone wrote. “y’all so insensitive ugh.”

“I’m not saying to feel bad for Jeffree!!! But he was sharing shocking news that happened very close to his home which is SHOCKING!” one tweet read. “We don’t always have to attack others when we should focus on Kobe’s family. I would prob do the same thing as Jeffree and be shocked.”

“I’m no fan of Jeffree but I’m going to put my feelings aside to say this,” another user shared. “Kobe was an icon. His passing has us all heavy with emotion, and not knowing what to say. If someone died that close to my house it would shake me too so let’s not put too much energy into hatred. Not today.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Koerner