Winter Olympics: Athlete Says Quarantine Food Makes Her Cry

One Olympic athlete is not happy with the food being served while in quarantine. Russian biathlete Valeria Vasnetsova went to Instagram to talk about her experience while living in quarantine conditions in Bejing. She said the food is a huge problem as it is not edible.

“My stomach hurts, I’m very pale and I have huge black circles around my eyes. I want all this to end. I cry every day. I’m very tired,” Vasnetsova said. Vasnetsova posted a picture of what she said was “breakfast, lunch and dinner for five days already.” The picture featured a try with food including pasta, an orange sauce, charred meat on a bone and potatoes. She ate a few pieces of pasta because it was “impossible” to eat the rest, “but today I ate all the fat they serve instead of meat because I was very hungry.”

According to the Associated Press, the athletes who test positive for COVID-19 without symptoms go to a dedicated hotel for isolation. Vasnetsova did some investigating and claimed that athletes were getting worse food. She said her team doctor, who also tested positive, was living two floors below and had fresh fruit, a salad and prawns with broccoli. “I honestly don’t understand, why is there this attitude to us, the athletes?!”

Vasnetsova isn’t the only athlete that had issues with the quarantine process. Last week, Belgian skeleton athlete Kim Meylemans tested positive for COVID-19 and thought that she was going to be sent to Olympic Village. However, Meylemans was taken to a different location, which led her to publish an emotional social media post. She was transported to the village a few hours later.

“Of course, we’re worried,” Rob Koehler, director general of the athlete-advocate group Global Athlete, said to the Associated Press. “We’re worried about the entire COVID-19 protocol. We’re worried about the quarantine facilities and we’re worried about everything that’s not published, which is the details, and the devil is always in the details. They haven’t been well-informed and it hasn’t been transparent.” The Winter Olympics began on Friday and will go on until Feb. 20. The event can be seen on NBC and Peacock.