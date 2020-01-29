Vanessa Bryant Shared Throwback Photo of Kobe Bryant With Daughter Natalia Just Days Before Helicopter Crash

When users on social media learned about the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others, they immediately expressed concern for his wife, Vanessa. Concerned citizens headed to her Instagram profile for the latest update and were greeted by a throwback photo of Bryant and their eldest daughter, 17-year-old Natalia.

Days before the tragic incident, Vanessa posted a photo that showed her sitting with Bryant and Natalia on a wall. They were enjoying a family trip to Rome and were seeing the sights of Italy as a much smaller family. According to the caption, this photo was taken in 2004 — just a year after Natalia’s birth.

Following the tragic death, Vanessa actually made her Instagram account private. This remained the case until Wednesday when she provided access once again. Vanessa also drew attention after changing her profile picture to one featuring both Bryant and Gianna.

Natalia is the oldest of the Bryant children having just turned 17 a week prior to the death of her father and her younger sister. She was born in 2003, two years after Bryant and Vanessa got married.

Considering that she is the daughter of Bryant, it was expected that Natalia would find some success in the world of athletics. She is an avid volleyball player and has been the focus of many Instagram posts from her parents, whether she is shown on the court or during a family trip.

As the late NBA star explained to Jet Magazine shortly after Natalia’s birth, he had a different philosophy for being a parent than some of his peers. He wasn’t planning on sheltering her from the world and ensuring that everything is perfect.

“My philosophy is I want to teach my daughter Natalia to pretty much experience life to the fullest, the ups and downs,” Bryant said. “I know some parents don’t want their kids to go through any down periods. I do. I’ll be there; I’ll support her.”

Bryant loved all of his daughters, which he reiterated several times after becoming a parent. He also recognized the different dynamics between his children. He once revealed during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel that Natalia was the “calm, responsible, thoughtful one” while Gianna was “like a tornado, like Elsa and Anna.”

