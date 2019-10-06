UFC 243: Chris Hemsworth Spotted Supporting Robert Whittaker Cageside at Israel Adesanya Fight

UFC 243 in Melbourne, Australia was highlighted by some major battles in the octagon. Robert Whittaker fell to Israel Adesanya during the main bout while Al Iaquinta lost by decision to Dan Hooker. However, the biggest moment for the fans in attendance and those watching on TV came when the cameras highlighted a star sitting ringside — Australian native and world-famous actor, Chris Hemsworth was at the event.

The actor who became a worldwide brand for his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was spotted next to his wife, Elsa Pataky. The pair were on hand for all of the fights, but they were certainly showing support for specific fighters. For example, Hemsworth was supporting Megan Anderson, who won with a first-round submission.

Interestingly enough, this UFC event was held at Marvel Stadium, to put that extra superhero emphasis on the evening.

To make the event more entertaining, UFC 243 featured a fighter, Yorgan De Castro, who has been nicknamed “the Mad Titan.” This man that shares his nickname with Thanos, knocked out his opponent to achieve victory while Hemsworth watched.

In the main event, Australian Fighter Robert Whittaker lost to Israel Adesanya, which may have put a damper on the evening for Hemsworth. However, Whittaker did respond to the loss by releasing a statement after his press conference. As he explained, the loss would not derail him. He would be back and even better during his next bout.

“I just want to say thank you for all the love and support I have felt from everybody, it honestly makes me love what I do,” Whittaker said in a tweet following the fight. “Tonight just wasn’t my night, it happens but I’ll just come back stronger. I always do.”

Interestingly enough, Hemsworth was not the only Hollywood star to make an appearance during the night. Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy, Pacific Rim) was also in attendance for UFC 243.

🏍 Jax Teller in the building! Charlie Hunnam enjoying #UFC243 from Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/jDozrOpaxp — UFC (@ufc) October 6, 2019

The UFC is known for drawing massive crowds at each event, which generally includes A-list celebrities. Whether it is a famous NFL player such as Larry Fitzgerald or a big-name actor like Hemsworth, mixed martial arts have become a draw.

As the sport continues to grow, more and more stars will be shown sitting ringside. Although it will be difficult for the UFC to top having Thor attending an event at Marvel Stadium.