Tony Stewart's Superstar Racing Experience Shows off First Dirt Track Test

Tony Stewart's new racing league, the Superstar Racing Experience, will begin its season in June, which fans can watch on both CBS Sports and Paramount+ with a free trial. The team behind the new series is sparking excitement with photos showing the new race car. One, in particular, featured the vehicle on dirt.

The SRX Twitter account posted a video on Twitter Tuesday that showed the custom-built racecar in action. The car slid around a turn at a South Carolina dirt track and kicked up some dust. The account also posted a photo that showed the car mid-slide with a massive cloud in its wake. Both posts sparked excitement among racing fans, as well as some comments about NASCAR's recent trip to a dirt track.

Who wants some DIRT? pic.twitter.com/26KcZNdjPz — Superstar Racing Experience (@SRXracing) March 30, 2021

"What?! A real dirt track and cars designed to run on it! No way! Someone must know what they're doing. Can't wait to see this series get up and going," one person tweeted in response. Another expressed appreciation for the crew removing the windshield before the test run on dirt.

This test on dirt is the second outing for the SRX car. The car also headed to an asphalt oval for some test laps. The video posted on Twitter featured a camera angle from the rear spoiler and provided some audio of the powerful motor that will power every single car in the new series.

When Stewart and the SRX board members announced the new series, they clarified that there will not be any differences between the vehicles used during each race. In NASCAR, bigger teams can build better cars while smaller teams struggle to compete and find sponsorship money. This will not happen in SRX. All of the drivers will have the same level of quality in their equally-built vehicles and will only find success through their existing skills behind the wheel.

Tickets are on sale now for the June 19 SUPERSTAR Racing Experience Event with drivers: ANDRETTI, CASTRONEVES, ELLIOTT, LABONTE, KANAAN, RIBBS, STEWART, TRACY, WALTRIP, WEBBER and more! Buy Tickets at https://t.co/kWhxXky778 Follow: @SRXracing pic.twitter.com/yFDcCiNPRl — Knoxville Raceway (@knoxvilleraces) March 24, 2021

The short season will start in June with a race at Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut. The all-star drivers will then head to Knoxville Raceway in Tennesee, Eldora Speedway in Ohio, Lucas Oil Raceway in Indiana and Slinger Speedway in Wisconsin. An event at the fan-favorite Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway will cap off the schedule.

Several top drivers will take part in the new series, including Stewart and Willy T. Ribbs, the first African-American driver to race in the Indianapolis 500. SRX will also feature Tony Kanaan, the 2004 IndyCar champion, IndyCar veteran Marco Andretti, and former Formula 1 star Mark Webber. Helio Castroneves and Paul Tracy bring even more IndyCar experience to the table. Rounding out the list of drivers are NASCAR Hall of Famers Bill Elliott and Bobby Labonte.

