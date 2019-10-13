Texas and Oklahoma Both Slapped With Unsportsmanlike Penalties Following Pre-Game Altercation

College football is known for many high-profile rivalries, whether it’s the Civil War in Oregon, the Iron Bowl in Alabama, or the Army-Navy Game. However, the Red River Showdown may be the most fiercely competitive affair. The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners added to this argument on Saturday prior to the annual game when both teams were slapped with unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

The confrontations began before the players were even in their pads and helmets as several NSFW comments flew between the two teams. There were multiple players that had to be separated as Oklahoma was heading to their tunnel, and tempers flared.

Once both teams were on the field for pre-game warmups and in full attire, they had to be separated once again. However, the referees were on hand for this confrontation and actually threw a penalty flag.

Officials are separating OU & Texas. One even threw a flag. #Rivalry pic.twitter.com/DfSB5WGXgS — Colby Daniels (@Colby_Daniels) October 12, 2019

According to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, the referees announced after the pre-game skirmish that literally every player on each team had been handed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. This unprecedented punishment put an odd tone on the game considering that players are only allowed two penalties of this variety per game.

“This is the greatest rivalry in college football,” referee Mike Defee said prior to kickoff. “I expect the game to be hard-fought and well-played. We’re going to play this game with sportsmanship – is that clear?”

If any player from either team was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, they would not have received a warning from the referees like normal. Instead, they would immediately be ejected from the game. Both teams had the potential to lose several important players early if tempers flared once again.

Ultimately, the battle on Saturday was far more calm and collected than initially expected. The undefeated Sooners used their defense to hold Texas QB Sam Ehlinger in check, sacking him nine times in the process. Oklahoma headed to the locker room with a 10-3 halftime lead and never allowed their rivals to get back into the game.

“It was just clear cut because I had warned both coaches prior to the start of the game about how we were going to manage pregame and that what we wanted to start the game without incident,” Defee said to reporters. “Both sides were duly warned.

“What happened out there is an embarrassment to everyone. It shouldn’t happen. At the end of the day, that’s why we did what we did and issued a warning.”

There were no further incidents during the 34-27 Oklahoma victory, extending the Sooners’ record to two in a row.