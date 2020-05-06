Telvin Smith Pleads 'Not Guilty' to Unlawful Sexual Activity With Minors Charge

✖

Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith turned himself in to be arrested on April 29 on charges of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors. No further details were provided at the time by the Duval County Jail, but Smith's bond had been set at $50,003. Now the linebacker is pleading not guilty to the charges.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Smith's lawyer sent the not guilty plea in via mail. He waived his arraignment and right to be present at all pre-trial conferences. Unlawful sexual activity with a minor is considered to be a second-degree felony in Duval County. If convicted, Smith could face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Smith is accused of two sexual encounters with an underage girl in 2019. These incidents allegedly took place at the linebacker's home and in his Cadillac Escalade. TMZ Sports reports that Florida officials claim that they have a considerable amount of evidence that includes DNA and text messages.