‘Sunday Night Football’: Time, Channel and How to Watch Chiefs vs. Ravens

NFL fans could be seeing an early look at the AFC Championship game. Week 2 of Sunday Night Football features the defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs facing the Baltimore Ravens, who have reached the playoffs the last three seasons. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App and the Yahoo Sports App.

The Chiefs are coming off a come-from-behind win over the Cleveland Browns last Sunday. They are the favorites to reach the Super Bowl again, thanks to quarterback Patrick Mahomes who threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s win. Mahomes is considered the best player in the NFL right now, winning the MVP award in 2018 and Super Bowl MVP the following season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It was a thing where we believed in each other, but whenever you have belief in the offense, defense, and special teams you can always win a football game, and that’s what we did yesterday,” Mahomes said to The Drive on 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City talking about the Browns game. “You want to score and you want to score fast, but at the same time you know it’s hard to put these touchdown drives together. Take it one play at a time and execute that play, and realize the next play is the most important play, then you have that mentality that you can slowly cut into that lead.”

Sunday night’s game will be about Mahomes and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was named MVP in 2019. Because of what both quarterbacks have done in a short period of time, Mahomes and Jackson are considered the future of the league. And while Jackson has yet to beat Mahomes in his career, he knows Sunday’s game is not about the two quarterbacks.

“It’s not about me and Mahomes,” Jackson said, per ESPN. “Not to me, probably to everyone else. But it’s the Ravens versus the Kansas City Chiefs.” The Ravens need to win in order to avoid a 0-2 start. Last Monday night, Baltimore lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime. In the game, Jackson rushed for 86 yards while throwing for 235 and one touchdown. But Jackson also lost two fumbles, including one in overtime, which led to the Raiders kicking the game-winning field goal.