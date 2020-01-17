Serena Williams and Roger Federer Help Raise $5 Million for Australian Bushfire Relief

Serena Williams and Roger Federer were two of the few tennis stars who helped raise a lot of money for Australia as the country rebuilds after it was hit hard with bushfires. It was revealed that Williams and Federer helped raise 5 million Australian dollars for bushfire relief. They were in Australia for the Rally for Relief event and other tennis stars that attended were Rafael Nadal, Caroline Wozniacki and local star Nick Kyrgios.

“Tennis Australia said the night helped raise nearly AU$5 million ($3.5 million) for the victims of recent and ongoing fires in Australia that have killed 28 people and destroyed several thousands homes, most of them in New South Wales and Victoria states,” Tennis.com wrote.

“Smoke haze from the continuing fires has played havoc with the scheduling of the first two days of qualifying at Melbourne Park, delaying play by several hours and prompting complaints from players over the air quality.”

When Federer was asked about his reaction to the money they raised. He couldn’t believe it. “Incredible number,” he said. “So much needed. I hope it keeps going. The Australian Open is just around the corner. I hope much more money will come together but this was definitely an incredible kickoff.”

Feder and Nadal announced they would donate $250,000 together. The event was held at Rod Laver Arena and over 15,000 fans attended the event.

Williams was in a generous mood before the fundraiser began. Last Sunday, Williams took down Jessica Pegula in straight sets to win the ASB Classic in New Zealand. It was Williams’ first tournament win since the Australian Open in January 2017 and she donated her winnings ($43,000) to the victims of the fires.

“It feels good. It’s been a long time,” Williams said per USA Today when talking about the match. “I think you can see the relief on my face.

“I played an incredible opponent today in Jessica and, honestly, it was a great match and I couldn’t have played anyone better in the final.”

The Rally for Relief event is a good kickoff to the Australian Open which begins on Monday. Federer last won the Australian Open in 2018 and he’s looking to win his seventh title. Williams is looking to win her eighth Australian Open Championship.