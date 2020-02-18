Ryan Newman’s Estranged Wife Krissie Made Separation Announcement Just Days Before NASCAR Driver’s Daytona 500 Crash

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was hospitalized after a frightening wreck near the end of Monday’s Daytona 500. This incident took place mere days after his wife, Krissie Newman, announced a major relationship change. She posted a message on Twitter that revealed they would be separating.

Krissie announced on Feb. 13 – just days prior to the wreck – that her and Newman’s marriage would be coming to an end. Newman posted the same statement on his social media profile. They have been married for 16 years but agreed to a mutual separation.

“After 16 years of marriage, Ryan and I have decided to amicably separate,” the statement read. “We will continue to jointly raise our girls, while remaining friends and continuing to work together supporting Rescue Ranch. Thank you for the years of support and friendship. We ask that our daughters’ privacy be respected during this time.”

Krissie and Newman have two daughters together: Brooklyn Sage Newman, 10, and Ashlyn Olivia Newman, 7. Both girls have grown up around NASCAR and have been seen at the track cheering for their dad.

The couple originally met in 2001 as part of a blind date. Per Bleacher Report, Krissie’s grandmother and a friend from church set up the original meeting, which led to some lengthy telephone conversations. They tied the knot on Jan. 3, 2004, and headed to Jackson Hole, WY for their honeymoon.

During their time as a married couple, Krissie was known as the “First Lady of NASCAR.” The reason for this title is that she has been heavily involved in charity work, particularly those that help animals. Additionally, she was also known for baking cookies for the entire team when Newman was driving for Stewart-Haas.

One particular charity, Rescue Ranch, a foundation that Krissie and Newman founded together. One of the goals of this organization is to promote education about proper animal care and adoption.

Formed in 2012 on 87 acres in Statesville, North Carolina, Rescue Ranch is a 501 (C) (3) non-profit animal welfare organization founded by Krissie Newman and her husband, NASCAR driver Ryan Newman. Rescue Ranch promotes humane education by focusing on rescuing on a fundamental level through hands-on learning and care for animals.

Krissie and Newman will not be together after their amicable separation, but they will be working together to keep Rescue Ranch running while providing education to those interested in animal ownership.

