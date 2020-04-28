Ryan Newman Medically Cleared for NASCAR Return Following Daytona 500 Crash

✖

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman announced on Sunday afternoon that he would be returning to the No. 6 Ford Mustang if and when the season returns from its COVID-19-caused postponement. This statement was one step in his journey back to the track, and now he has taken another. Newman has been medically cleared following a February crash in the Daytona 500.

Roush Fenway Racing announced the news on Monday with a photo on Instagram. The team made it clear that Newman will once again be piloting the No. 6 Ford Mustang in the near future. The only question remaining is when. The NASCAR season has been postponed, but there is a scenario in which a race is held on May 17 in Texas. If so, Newman will be among his fellow drivers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) on Apr 27, 2020 at 4:16pm PDT

"He's Back! @ryannewman1977 has been medically cleared to resume all racing activities and will pilot the No. 6 Ford once NASCAR returns to action," Roush Fenway Racing wrote in the caption of the post. The team then reposted an old video in which Newman showed off his home and listed all of his sponsors.

Medical experts confirmed to NASCAR on Monday that Newman would be able to resume activity without restrictions. He had previously spent two days at Halifax Medical Center after suffering what he revealed to be a "bruised brain." Newman has since been spending his time at home recovering and waiting for a return to the track.

"This man endured one of the worst stock car wrecks of all-time, and he's only going to miss 3 races. Build the Gen 7 out of whatever the hell Newman is made of," one fan wrote on Twitter. Several others weighed in and agreed with this sentiment. They couldn't believe that Newman had already recovered from the crash and that he was once again able to get behind the wheel.

"I'm so excited and thankful, all at the same time," Newman said during a Sunday interview with announcer Mike Joy. "Excited to be healthy and — at some point — to get back in the race car when the world starts turning again. ... I'm healthy. I've been blessed with another layer of this situation giving me more time to heal."

Now fully healthy, Newman will be ready to drive once again when NASCAR resumes. The exact date of his next race has not been confirmed, but he will be ready when the opportunity arises. He will be driving the No. 6 Ford and searching for a Cup Series Championship.