Watch: Rob Gronkowski Surprises Alabama Football Star With High School Sports Award

Rob Gronkowski just surprised one of the top high school players in the country in 2020. Kool-Aid McKinstry, an incoming freshman at Alabama, was surprised by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end on CBS This Morning. Gronkowski told McKinstry he won the USA Today High School Sports Award for Male Athlete of the Year.

“I just want to wish you luck at Alabama,” Gronkowski said, per AL.com “I was just talking to O.J. Howard, fellow tight end here at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and he wanted me to tell you -- he said what’s up? He’s a fellow Crimson Tide just like yourself right now. Congratulations, man, how does it feel? Are you excited?”

SURPRISE: Watch the moment NFL Star @RobGronkowski surprises Alabama football player @GaQMcK1 with a @USAToday High School Sports Award for Male Athlete of the Year #USATODAYHSSA @hssportsawards https://t.co/FLfw2kbngz pic.twitter.com/6c6kajrXqT — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 5, 2021

“I’m very excited, man,” McKinstry responded. “I’m thankful to get the award from you. I’m thankful for you. Tell O.J. I said, ‘Hey, how you doing?’” McKinstry was on CBS This Morning to be recognized for winning the USA High School Sports Award for best football defensive player. He also plans to play basketball while attending Alabama.

Gronkowski and Michael Strahan hosted the inaugural USA Today High School Sports Awards show which aired Thursday night. Other than McKinstry being a big winner, Payton Verhulst, of Bishop Miege High School in Kansas, was announced as the nation’s overall Female Athlete of the Year. Verhulst played basketball and volleyball and will play college basketball at Louisville. She was named an all-state player in both sports.

Here's a look at a few of the other winners: Jason Lawlar, Dallas, Texas (Baseball Player of the Year). Chet Holmgren, Minneapolis, Minnesota (Boys Basketball Player of the Year). Saniya Rivers, Wilmington, North Carolina (Girls Basketball Player of the Year). Parker Wolfe, Greenwood Village, Colorado (Boys Cross Country Athlete of the Year). Jenna Hutchins, Johnson City, Tennesee (Girls Cross Country Athlete of the Year). Cade Kulbnik, Austin, Texas (Offensive Football Player of the Year). The rest of the winners can be found here.

Along with Gronkowski and Strahan hosting, DJ Khaled and Charly Arnolt hosted a red carpet segment. The show also featured some of the top athletes, including Shaquille O'Neal Sue Bird, Aaron Rodgers, and Katie Ledecky.