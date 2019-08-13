Rob Gronkowski Schedules Press Conference to Announce ‘Next Chapter’

Rob Gronkowski is about to make his next move after retiring from the NFL earlier this year. According to Henry McKenna of USA Today, the former New England Patriots tight end has scheduled a press conference in New York on August 27. McKenna said the press conference will be about Gronkowski unveiling his “next chapter” and he will “tackle new opportunities.”

Rob Gronkowski appears to have scheduled a meeting with the media for 8/27 in New York City. Per a PR agent, Gronk plans to unveil his “next chapter” as he “tackles new opportunities.” — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) August 13, 2019

Does this mean Gonk is returning to the NFL? It would make sense because he’s only 29 years old and he still has a few good years left in him. However, with him having a press conference in March to announce his retirement, it’s hard to believe that will happen.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010,” Gronkowski said according to 247Sports. “My life experiences over the last 9 years have been amazing both on and off the field,” he wrote on the post that has generated more than 250,000 likes and thousands of comments. “The people I have meet, the relationships I have built, the championships I have been apart (sic) of, I just want to thank the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity I have been giving and learning the great values of life that I can apply to mine.”

Once he retired, the thought was Gronkowski would become part of the WWE family. But pro wrestler Mojo Rawley said Gronk won’t join him in the ring anytime soon.

“He just wrapped up a decade-long career breaking records,” Rawley said. “For every record, he had he probably had as many injuries or surgeries putting his body on the line for the team and the fans. Right now he’s doing nothing. He’s going to lay low and stay off the television a little bit and heal up. He’ll reflect and make that next move and make that decision carefully.

“But in the future, we have talked about it extensively. Wrestling is something that he both loves watching, and that little bit of taste he had in the ring with me at WrestleMania a couple years ago with me got him all fired up. So, he’s ready to do something at some point.”

Gonk has nothing to prove on the football field as he finished his career with 521 receptions, 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns. Along with winning three Super Bowls, Gronk was named to the Pro Bowl five times and he was named to the All-Pro First Team four times. So it’s going to be very interesting what the former tight end announces at the end of August.