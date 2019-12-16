Philadelphia Flyers’ Oskar Lindblom Diagnosed With Rare Bone Cancer

The Philadelphia Flyers recently announced forward Oskar Lindblom has been diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, which is a rare form of bone cancer. He was diagnosed by specialists at the University of Pennsylvania and he’s expected to miss the rest of the 2019-20 season. Lindblom will undergo more treatment next week.

“Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom has been diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma by leading specialists at the University of Pennsylvania,” Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement. “He will undergo further testing and evaluation next week and begin treatment immediately thereafter. He is not expected to return to play for the remainder of the season. The Flyers will do everything possible to support Oskar and assist him in securing the best car available. Out of respect for Oskar and his family, the team will have no further comment at this time and asks that Oskar be afforded a period of privacy so that he may focus his efforts on his treatment and a return to full health.

A number of hockey fans showed their support for Lindblom on Twitter. One fan wrote: “Coming from a Pens fan, rooting for you and keeping you in my thoughts and prayers. Hoping for a Speedy Recovery.”

“Holy man. Praying for the best. Hopefully treatments go according to plan and your back and fully healthy as soon as possible,” another fan wrote.

“All of hockey nation will be fighting for you no matter which team they are affiliated with. Best wishes to you and beat the hell out of this so you can get back out on the ice and do what you love!” a third fan wrote.

Another fan revealed what Ewing’s sarcoma is and the odds of survival. The Twitter user wrote: “Ewing’s sarcoma is a very rare type of cancerous tumor that grows in your bones or the soft tissue around your bones, such as cartilage or the nerves. It usually affects people from the ages of 10 to 20 and has a high rate of being cured.”

Lindblom was drafted by the Flyers in the fifth round back in 2014. He made his NHL debut in 2017 and he finished the season with two goals and four assists in 23 games. He played in 81 games last season and recorded 17 goals and 16 assists. This season, Lindblom tallied 11 goals and seven assists in 30 games.