Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts Turns Heads With Design in Haircut

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts had the opportunity to turn heads on Saturday when the Sooners faced off with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. As it turns out, he did just that, but for a very different reason. When Hurts was spotted on the sidelines by the Fox cameras, the fans noticed that he had a unique design shaved onto the back of his head.

While there were many guesses as to what the design actually was, no one had the exact answer. Some said that it appeared to be an “A” from the Alabama logo, which could make sense based on his history as a member of the Crimson Tide football team. However, there were many other guesses as fans around the country attempted to discern the pattern.

Regardless of what the design actually was, it soon became an afterthought as Hurts continued to make big plays against the Red Raiders defense.

Jalen Hurts has a wild design shaved into the back of his head pic.twitter.com/NYWECEooAa — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) September 28, 2019

In the first quarter alone, Hurts led the Sooners to 17 unanswered points. While Texas Tech struggled to move the ball, Oklahoma had no issues. The former Alabama quarterback connected with wide receiver Charleston Rambo twice for a combined 122 yards, threw a touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb and then rushed for a score of his own.

Hurts was unstoppable during the first half of Saturday’s game, moving the offense with regularity. He even converted a fourth-and-11 late in the second quarter by finding Jeremiah Hall for 22 yards.

When quarterback Kyler Murray headed to the Arizona Cardinals as the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, there was some concern about head coach Lincoln Riley being able to keep the offensive moving at a rapid pace. However, Hurts proved that there should not have been a concern considering that Oklahoma is undefeated and appears to be headed for a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

Obviously, defeating Clemson and Alabama is the ultimate goal, and Riley believes that this Oklahoma team can achieve this with Hurts under center. The former Alabama QB is a dual-threat star that can find wide receivers with regularity or rush for big touchdowns using his legs.

Granted, his ability to produce does not matter as much to some of the more casual viewers on Saturday. At this point, the far more important detail is the design on the back of his head. Will Hurts provide an answer after the game? Only time will tell.