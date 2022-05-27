NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter Explains Why He Got Involved in Cryptocurrency (Exclusive)

✖

Cris Carter has kept himself busy since retiring from the NFL after the 2002 season. Most recently, the 56-year-old Hall of Fame wide receiver has become the global ambassador for Unicoin, which is a next-generation dividend-paying cryptocurrency designed to bring stability to the highly volatile cryptocurrency market. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Carter explained what made him want to get involved with cryptocurrency.

"I was invited to speak at some wealth management conferences and I could see that some of the wealthiest families in the world and second, third, fourth generation that they had a great deal of interest in cryptocurrency," Carter exclusively told PopCulture. "And I would say myself, 'I'm no different than the other people.' I'm a little apprehensive from the beginning."

Carter went on to say he got more comfortable with cryptocurrency once he received more information about it. "And when you can start to see the type of wealth that's being invested in cryptocurrency, that it's a matter of having a balanced portfolio," he said. "My life, I like to be balanced and in business, I like to be balanced. And to me, I just think that I don't want to be the old guy that's yelling at the young kids. There's good information out there. And I do believe it's another way that you can really grow your portfolio."

Carter's role at Unicoin will be to the company's voice. He said the biggest difference between Unicoin and Bitcoin is that Unicoin has "assets behind it" and "you're going to get an opportunity to be part of a fund, potentially paying you a dividend." While cryptocurrency is growing, it can cause some confusion since it's a newer form of currency. So what advice does Carter have for those who are looking to get into cryptocurrency but are still not sure about it?

"Well, get some advice from friends. Carter said. "Surround yourself with people that have a lot more knowledge about the situation than yourself. And then also, what do your finances look like? Be realistic. Right now, can you afford? Because if you can't afford to lose it, then you need to be a little more conservative."

"But if you do have extra cash out there, that's on the sideline, like a lot of people, and you're looking to make an investment, talk to smart people. There's a lot of free information out there. And if you don't have someone in your circle, then Google. I mean, I know I stay on Google and then I also just keep some young, smart people around me. I like to be the dumbest guy in the room. People have explained it to me. And now I'm not as fearful as I was nine months ago or a year ago."