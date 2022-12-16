NBA Veteran Player Announces Retirement at 22 Years Old

A veteran NBA player has called it a career. This week, Tyrell Terry, the Dallas Mavericks' 2020 No. 31 pick, announced his retirement from basketball. He went to Instagram to make the announcement and revealed that his struggle with anxiety played a role in his decision.

"Today I decided to let go of the game that has formed a large part of my identity," Terry, 22, wrote in an Instagram post that includes a series of photos. "Something that has guided my path since I took my first steps. While I have achieved amazing accomplishments, created unforgettable memories, and made lifelong friends…I've also experienced the darkest times of my life. To the point where instead of building me up, it began to destroy me."

Terry went on to say he was having "Intrusive thoughts, waking up nauseous, and finding myself struggling to take normal breaths because of the rock that would sit on my chest that seemed to weigh more than I could carry. This is just a brief description of the anxiety this sport has caused me, and while I'm grateful for every door it has opened for me, I can't continue this fight any longer for something I have fallen out of love with." And while Terry realizes some people will look at him as "a bust, a failure, or a waste of talent," he knows he has more to offer.

Shocker: Mavericks 2020 No. 31 overall pick Tyrell Terry has retired, saying he’s experienced “the darkest times” of his life and “anxiety” that basketball has caused him. pic.twitter.com/TRe8WLIzIV — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 15, 2022

"There is more for me out in this vast world and I am extremely excited to be able to explore that," Terry added. "And for the first time, to be able to find my identity outside of being a basketball player. Terry was drafted by the Mavericks after playing one season at Stanford. During the 2020-21 season, Terry played in 11 games and averaged just one point per game.

On Oct. 15, 2021, Terry was waived by the Mavericks and then signed with the Memphis on Christmas Day of that year. He only played in two games for the Grizzlies that season and was waived by the team in July of this year. In his one season at Stanford, Terry averaged 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. His production for the Cardinal during the 2019-2020 season led to him being named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.