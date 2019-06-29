Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Make Surprise Appearance During Red Sox-Yankees London Series

Duchess Meghan Markle took husband Prince Harry out to the ball game! The Royal couple made a surprise appearance Saturday when they attended the first-ever regular season Major League Baseball game in London, which was held at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The new parents to son Archie were witnesses to the biggest rivalry in baseball arriving to the U.K. — the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox — for the two-game series being played this weekend.

Markle was seen wearing a black dress with a color-coordinated belt while Harry rocked his Invictus Games polo. The couple also was photographed receiving a special Red Sox onesie and mini Yankees jersey for their baby boy, as first reported by PEOPLE.

The couple was there to represent the Invictus Games Foundation, who partnered up with the MLB London Series. Harry is also familiar with the American pastime. He was previously invited to throw the first pitch at a New York Mets game during his 2010 visit to the U.S.

He also played some ball during a 2013 visit to New York City. He visited the Harlem RBI baseball youth development program and played T-ball with children from the area and former Yankees player, Mark Teixeira.

Markle has been easing her way back into her public responsibilities, since giving birth to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The couple announced Thursday they plan to make an official visit to South Africa in the fall, with the tour set to include the baby boy.

Harry is also set to visit Angola and Malawi at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office as well as a “short working visit in Botswana to the other countries,” an Instagram post for the family announced.

Markle and Harry welcomed baby Archie at Portland Hospital on Monday, May 6, becoming seventh in line to the British throne.

The family also made headlines earlier with the announcement they had hired their third nanny. Sources close tot he family said that choosing a nanny is “deeply personal” for the couple and that “everything depends on the needs of the baby and parents.”

The nanny is the latest shakeup in Markle and Harry’s personal staff of late, as royal admirers have noted. Along with the two previous nannies, Markle recently said goodbye to her personal assistant, Melissa Toubati. Toubati reportedly quit her job in November, leaving in tears. They also said goodbye to the couple’s private secretary, Samantha Cohen, who quit her job after 17 years working with the family.