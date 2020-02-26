Lamar Odom’s Past Mistake Sparks Need for Kobe Bryant’s Advice

Following Monday’s Celebration of Life event honoring late L.A. Lakers star Kobe Bryant, the basketball icon’s former teammate Lamar Odom is speaking out about the loss of his friend. While talking to a TMZ cameraman, Odom said that he missed Bryant “for his advice,” after a recent situation that caused him some backlash.

“The first advice I would ask him for is how do I get these fans to forgive me for pawning those rings,” Odom said, referring to the fact that fans have been upset with him for pawning his 2008-09 and 2009-10 Lakers championship rings.

Odom went on to say that he also misses Bryant for his “brotherhood and leadership,” later expressing his “condolences to his kids, and his wife as well.”

Before heading into an event, Odom spoke about playing alongside Bryant. “We were a perfect locker room combination, I think, as far as personality is concerned,” he said. “Me, him, and Dererk Fisher kind of led the locker room. He’s definitely gonna be very missed.”

Later, on his way out, Odom shared that he reconnected with his old teammates from the Lakers this week, and implied that he plans to get a memorial tattoo for Bryant.

On Jan. 26, Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a tragic helicopter crash, that also claimed the lives of seven other individuals.

During the public memorial held at the Staples Center on Monday, Bryant’s wife Vannessa delivered a powerful eulogy for her husband and daughter, bringing the entire arena to tears.

“God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to him together,” Vanessa said. “Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nati, Bibi and Coco. We’re still the best team. We love and miss you, Boo Boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you. Forever and always. Mommy.”

“He was my everything.” Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe at the Celebration of Life. pic.twitter.com/vHb9xP0qmm — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 24, 2020

Speaking directly about Gianna, Vanessa went on to say, “I cannot imagine life without her,” Vanessa’s moving speech continued. “Mommy, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and Daddy love you so much, Gigi. I will miss your sweet handmade cards, your sweet kisses and your gorgeous smile. I miss you, all of you, every day. I love you.”

Bryant was 41 years old at the time of his death.