Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Is the Subject of a New Documentary

NBA fans are about to get The Last Dance treatment for Magic Johnson. According to PEOPLE, a documentary featuring the Los Angeles Legend is in the works. XTR, H.wood Media, NSV and Delirio Films will produce the untitled documentary, and it will be released sometime in 2021.

"In these unprecedented times we need films that celebrate heroes more than ever," Bryn Mooser, CEO of XTR, said in the release. "As one of the most legendary, hardworking and resilient public figures of our time, Magic Johnson’s accomplishments both on and off the court are something worth spotlighting to the world and we’re excited to tell that story and work closely with him and NSV to take viewers inside his remarkable journey."

The film will dive into Johnson's basketball career and the business ventures he took on over the years. Johnson is the CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises, an investment company he started in 1987. "Growing up, we viewed Magic Johnson not only as an NBA Legend, but as a man who transcended the sport and became one of the most celebrated and accomplished businessmen of our lifetime," Jordan Fudge and Jeremy Allen, NSV Partners, said. Fudge and Allen said they are "honored that we are able to assist in bringing to life the story" of Johnson who "inspired millions."

Johnson, 60, spent his entire NBA career with the Lakers. He was drafted by the team No. 1 overall in 1979 out of Michigan State and made an immediate impact, leading the team to an NBA Championship in his first season. Johnson went on to help the Lakers win four more titles in the 1980s while being named NBA Finals MVP in 1980, 1982 and 1987. Johnson also was named NBA MVP in 1987, 1989 and 1990 and was selected to the All-Star team 12 times. He was inducted to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002 and 2010.

Once Johnson stopped playing, he focused on his business. The former Lakers star is part of a group of investors that purchased the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012 and the Los Angeles Sparks in 2014. In 2017, Johnson became the president of basketball operations for the Lakers but resigned from the position in April 2019 to return to his role as an NBA ambassador.