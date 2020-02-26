Kobe Bryant Tribute Lamborghini on Sale for Almost $200K

One Kobe Bryant fan raised the bar when it comes to tributes. TMZ recently caught up with Joe Carbonara who customized his 2015 Lamborghini Huracan with Lakers colors and also had the numbers 24, 8 and 2 painted on the hood. And on the roof, there’s a painting of Bryant and Gianna hugging each other. He’s now made the decision to sell the vehicle for $170,000.

The car made its way to All-Star Weekend in Chicago and it has now been named Kobe24Lambo. Carbonara had the car worked on at X-Treme Graphics near Chicago.

“I had to make sure it was good and not overdone,” shop owner Steve Zielinski said to TMZ. “And, we didn’t charge for it.”

This is one of the many tributes for Bryant who died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven other people nearly a month ago. On Monday, the Staples Center in Los Angeles hosted a memorial service for Bryant and Gianna and there were a number of notable speakers including Bryant’s wife and Gianna’s mother Vanessa. She showed her strength while paying tribute to both of them.

“God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to him together,” Vanessa said in regards to the tragic loss of both Kobe and Gianna, who passed away on Jan. 26. “Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nati, Bibi and Coco. We’re still the best team. We love and miss you, Boo Boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you. Forever and always. Mommy.”

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka also spoke at the service and revealed his last act before the tragic helicopter crash, which was helping his friend John Altobelli’s daughter, Lexi Altobelli, as she was looking to land a baseball agency internship. John Altobelli also died in the crash.

“Kobe’s last human act was heroic,” Pelinka said. “He wanted to use his platform to bless and shape a young girl’s future. Hasn’t Kobe done that for all of us? Kobe was literally the best friend anyone could ever ask for. He always championed and passionately celebrated the accomplishments of others and downplayed his own. The man who had won multiple NBA titles, MVPs and an Oscar would buzz with excitement when someone he loved would reach even a simple goal. With any achievement, Kobe was always the first to call. This was one of his greatest gifts as a friend and something I will forever miss.”