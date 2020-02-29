Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna Honored With WBC Championship Belt

The WBC, also known as the World Boxing Council, is honoring the memory of late NBA legend, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter after the two died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 alongside seven others. The belt, embellished with purple and gold colors as homage to the late Los Angeles Lakers star’s jersey hues features portraits of the father-daughter duo, and the number 8 and 24, of which Bryant played under while in the NBA.

The WBC have created a one off belt in honour of basketball legend and huge boxing fan Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi, following their tragic deaths #respect ❤️🙏👊🏀🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/bmSeN8YxLY — Tracey Langley (@Traceyone2one) February 26, 2020

A source told FightNews.com that there are reportedly “plans to present the belt to Kobe’s family soon.”

Shortly after Bryant’s death, the WBC issued a statement on behalf of its organization and president, Mauricio Sulaiman, expressing their utmost condolences and sympathies over the loss. Touting him one of the “greatest basketball players of all time,” they shared how the “entire WBC Family joins Kobe Bryant’s family, friends and millions of fans” in mourning the unfathomable passing.

Bryant, Gianna Bryant and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 when they were traveling to a youth basketball tournament at the Lakers star’s Mamba Sports Academy facility. The crash has been officially ruled an accident by the L.A. County Coroner, although investigators are still attempting to determine further details, including the cause of the crash, which occurred on a particularly foggy morning.

A memorial for Bryant and Gianna was held Monday, Feb. 24 at the Staples Center, where Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant delivered a heartbreaking eulogy for both her husband and daughter.

Bryant’s wife, Vanessa has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company, claiming the helicopter should have never been permitted to fly due to the weather conditions. The 76-page lawsuit also argues that the aircraft was unsafe, as it lacked a Terrain Awareness and Warning System. She is also seeking damages for the “pain and anguish” her husband and daughter could have potentially suffered amid the crash.

The lawsuit comes fresh off “deeply disturbing” reports of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department allegedly leaking graphic crash scene photos of Bryant and the helicopter victims.

The story, initially reported from the Los Angeles Times cites a “public safety source with knowledge of the events” had allegedly stored images from the crash site and shared them in a setting not related to the investigation of the accident, currently under investigation.

The leaked photos case is also currently under investigation, with an update to arrive early next week.

