Kobe Bryant Dead: Lakers Star’s Former High School and Pennsylvania Governor Wolf Speak out Over Tragedy

Following Kobe Bryant‘s death, the Lakers star’s former Pennsylvania high school has issued a comment on the tragic news, along with a statement from the state’s governor, Tom Wolf. The Lower Merion School District’s spokesperson Amy Bockman said, in part, on behalf of the school, “Mr. Bryant’s connection to Lower Merion High School where he played basketball prior to joining the NBA has raised the profile of our High School and our district throughout the world.” Lower Merion High School Basketball Coach, Gregg Downer, who coached Kobe, added, “Aces Nation has lost its heartbeat,” per WGAL. Notably, the school’s gym is named Bryant Gymnasium, after the NBA superstar.

From Lower Merion coach Gregg Downer, who coached Kobe here: “Aces Nation has lost its heartbeat. Full statement from @LowerMerionSD spokesperson Amy Buckman: pic.twitter.com/qHnvIBw1Bs — Mitchell Gladstone (@mpgladstone13) January 26, 2020

Im his statement, Governor Wolf said, “Heartbroken by the loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter. PA will never forget our time as Kobe’s home. At Lower Merion HS, he captured our hearts and the attention of the world. He truly shined and brought pride to our state. Frances and I pray for all those who loved them.”

Ronnell Durante, Head Coach of the Norristown Knights Semi-Pro Team, who played with Bryant in local summer leagues during his teenage years, also commented, saying, “Greatness is defined by what he did, that extra. He might have died now, but he lived his life to the fullest everyday. So he is one of those people that he is gone, but he is not missing out, because he did everything he could do while he was here.”

(5/5) The 76ers organization sends its sincerest condolences to Vanessa Bryant and the Bryant family during this incredibly difficult time. We also send our condolences to Jeanie Buss, the Los Angeles Lakers organization and Kobe Bryant fans everywhere. pic.twitter.com/CCNO5zTCMW — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 26, 2020

The state’s NBA franchise, the Philadelphia 76ers, also issued a statement on Bryant’s passing, saying, “The Philadelphia 76ers organization mourns the losses of NBA icon Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and all of those who passed away tragically today in an accident in California.

“Bryant, one of the most decorated players in NBA history and a global ambassador for the game, made an everlasting mark on our league. His determination, passion to win and fierce competitiveness fueled the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA championships and inspired millions of people around the world.”

Bryant was 41 years old at the time of his death.