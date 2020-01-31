Kobe Bryant: LA Clippers Play Gut-Wrenching Tribute Video to Lakers Star in First Game at Staples Center Since Death

The LA Clippers broke from their usual pre-game checklist during Thursday’s game at the Staples Center. It was the first game back at the arena since the shocking death of Kobe Bryant on Sunday, leaving the Clippers as the first Los Angeles home team to honor the Lakers legend.

While most of the typical championship banners and Lakers jerseys were covered in typical fashion for the game, Bryant’s pair of retired jerseys were uncovered. The team also presented a deeply emotional video to kick off the game, paying tribute to Bryant and the other victims in the helicopter crash that claimed his life.

The heartbreaking video was presented alongside photos of the crash victims, but mainly focused on Bryant, his daughter and the loss that clouded over the city of Los Angeles. Clippers star Paul George narrated the clip which was followed by a moment of silence for all involved.

The Clippers’ beautiful tribute video for Kobe Bryant, Gigi Bryant, and the other victims of the helicopter crash, narrated by Clippers’ star Paul George, followed by a moment of silence. pic.twitter.com/pEBsFvAcqK — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 31, 2020

The first sporting event at the arena came Wednesday when the Los Angeles Kings played. Players wore Bryant’s jersey according to the LA Times and sported decals on their helmets honoring the late star.

For the first NBA game, the Clippers came out in warm-up outfits paying tribute to Bryant. The front showed a small patch with KB24 in white letters on a black background. On the back, either 8 or 24 was stenciled, honoring both numbers that Bryant sported with the Lakers.

Outside the arena, fans have created a memorial to the late NBA star and the other victims in the helicopter crash on Sunday. According to the LA Times, fans have left balloons, basketballs, jerseys, cards, stuffed animals and notes written to Bryant. This precedes the first Lakers game at the arena on Friday, with VP of communication for AEG Michael Roth asking fans looking to pay tribute to find other ways to pay tribute away from the arena.

“So much of Kobe Bryant’s legacy this week has been about his post-playing career being quality family time,” Roth said during a moment in the nearby Xbox Plaza. “And because we’re not able to show the game out here or broadcast the audio from the game it would be a wonderful opportunity and additional tribute to Kobe to watch the game as a family activity with everybody, which likely will remind everybody about the first time they saw Kobe, with whatever family member—parent, child, mother, father. And it’s a nice way to experience it again together.”

Bryant and his daughter perished in a helicopter crash in California along with 7 others on Sunday. Many are still scrambling for answers, while others are still paying tribute.