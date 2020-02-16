Justin Bieber Art Fundraiser Raises $12K for Kobe Bryant’s MambaOnThree Fund

Justin Bieber recently purchased a piece of artwork in order to keep the late Kobe Bryant in his mind following a tragic helicopter crash in late January. This limited-edition creation by Idiot Box Art featured Kanye West’s Dropout Bear wearing a No. 8 Bryant jersey, and it reportedly cost Bieber $1,200. The design was so popular that Idiot Box created miniature versions and sold them during a limited sale to raise money for the MambaOnThree Foundation, the organization that was created to honor Bryant’s Team Mamba.

According to TMZ, the sale that ran Feb. 6-7 was immensely popular. The miniature versions of the Dropout Bear cost $200 each, with 24 percent of the proceeds going to MambaOnThree. This organization was created to raise money for the families of the seven other victims.

Idiot Box sold 260 mini “Mamba bears” during a two-day limited sale. The sale raised enough money to make a $12,480 donation to the organization.

Bieber is not the only celebrity pitching in to help raise money in the wake of this tragic incident. Bryant’s former teammate, Shaquille O’Neal, also raised money in his own way. He hosted his annual Shaq’s Fun House Super Bowl party the Friday before Super Bowl LIV in Miami and donated the proceeds to MambaOnThree.

“Been going back and forth the past couple of days on if I should even have my event in Miami this weekend,” O’Neal said in a statement. “Part of me wanted to stay to myself as I reflect what my brother and his family mean to me and my family. But in thinking what would Kobe want, what would he do? Kobe would want us to push through and celebrate life. So lets do just that.

“I’ll be dedicating and donating all my proceeds from Friday night’s Fun House to all the families who lost loved ones and to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation. Together we will celebrate all those who lost their lives in Sundays tragedy. RIP my brother, my friend and my homie, The Black Mamba. Until we meet again.”

The world is still reeling from the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of nine individuals on Jan. 26, but efforts are being made to properly honor the victims. Raising money for MambaOnThree in order to provide assistance is one method, and it has been done through donations and purchases.

(Photo Credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty)