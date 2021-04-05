James Davison Skipping Indy 500, Reveals 2021 Plans

✖

Racing driver James Davison has provided an update about his 2021 plans. He announced that he wouldn't compete in March's upcoming Indy 500, which should have a multitude of fans in attendance, for the seventh time. Instead, he will be shifting his focus to the Cup Series and several upcoming races.

"As things stand, I won’t be returning to the Indy 500 this year," Davison tweeted on Monday. "I have a fantastic opportunity to run 26 races in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series, with COTA and Coke 600 clashing with Indianapolis. I’ve found a home here in NASCAR that I’m really enjoying and want to make work."

Honored to represent @NurtecODT & @NineLineApparel at next month’s Coke 600 on Memorial Day weekend. Paying tribute and honoring fallen service members. All 4 @RickWareRacing cars will sport a special paint scheme for the @USArmy, @USNavy, @USMC & @usairforce 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/E7xr8Uhf81 — James Davison (@JD33Davison) April 5, 2021

Davison has competed in six of the past seven Indy 500s, securing a best finish of 12th in 2019. He also competed in the COVID-19-altered Indy 500 in August 2020, but he did not complete the race. One of his tires caught on fire and exploded within the first 10 laps.

The incident first drew attention when Davison drove into view with his front right tire engulfed in flames. The announcers did not initially know how the blaze started, but they knew that Davison would no longer contend for the victory. Safety crews extinguished the fire and then removed the car from the track while the announcers examined the replay. Ultimately, they determined that the fire appeared to start when the brake rotor became too hot.

"The front brakes stuck on, and in the end, the temperature went through the roof," Davison said during his post-race interview. "Obviously, very disappointed. It's incredible to go out of the Indy 500 within the first couple of laps under those circumstances. I can't remember whenever something like that has occurred. ... Then again, it's still 2020."

In addition to competing in the Indy 500, Davison also partnered with Rick Ware Racing for the Cup Series doubleheader at Michigan International Speedway. He finished the first race in 38th place and the second in 37th. Davison then competed in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, finishing 39th.

Davison has competed in four of the Cup Series races in 2021. He achieved a season-best finish of 23rd at the Daytona Road Course. He then competed at Homestead-Miami Speedway (37th), Phoenix Raceway (33rd), and Atlanta Motor Speedway (32nd).