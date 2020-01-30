‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo Criticizes Coverage of the Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo is well-known for her outspokenness on a variety of social and cultural dynamics, with the TV star now criticizing the media for its coverage of the helicopter crash that killed NBA icon Kobe Bryant. Taking to Twitter, Pompeo specifically called out TMZ and its founder Harvey Levin, who previously came under fire for running the report of the fatal crash before authorities could notify all the families of the crash victims.

“I wonder why police departments give [Harvey Levin] all this sensitive info?” Pompeo tweeted. “I wonder why [he] puts out photos of women who have been attacked or assaulted. …Who were victims? Exploiting women who have been abused… why is this guy still in business at all?”

So many questions I have …if we are not tolerating abuse anymore… shouldn’t we be calling this out? Exploiting women who have been abused… exploiting the brutal sudden death of peoples loved ones is certainly emotional abuse… I call times up on his behavior — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) January 28, 2020

“We should be furious about the history of this media outlet regarding women… it’s not news it’s exploitation,” she also wrote, later adding, “So many peoples lives will never be the same after this tragedy… but you got your scoop. Hope you sleep well at night [Harvey Levin]. I’m sure you do.”

One individual responded, saying: “TMZ is definitely partially to be blamed for breaking the news of the helicopter crash. It sucks that the families had to find out through social media!

However, whoever leaked the information like the first responders, EMT workers, whom ever responded to that crash should be.”

Pompeo replied: “I think the first responders were a little busy… we don’t go after first responders we celebrate them… they are real heros (sic) and I work with so many of them and they are discreet and amazing. Steady streams of info come from steady streams of cash maybe? Just a question?”

This is exactly the question… how did they report it before law enforcement got to the families? It’s not really that hard to figure out https://t.co/p2G4Cd6Skn — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) January 28, 2020

“All just questions to provoke thought… what is the purpose of this kind of media?” Pompeo also asked. “For decades tabloid media emotionally abuses women and we are their biggest audience.”

Throwing more shade at Levin, Pompeo added, “He has built an Empire on making a lot of the lapd and sheriffs his friends…. that’s why he gets all the info. Get it? He gets every story first why do you think that is?“

On Sunday, TMZ was first to report on the tragic helicopter crash the claimed the lived of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, the aircraft pilot, and six other passengers. The crash is still under investigation, but has been ruled an accident.