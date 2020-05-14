Dodgers Star Mookie Betts Surprises Tennessee Supermarket by Buying Customer's Groceries, Pizza for Staff

✖

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts gave back to his community in a big way. On Wednesday, Betts surprised shoppers at a grocery store in Nashville, Tennessee, buying groceries for several shoppers and gave pizza to the employees. This took place at the Kroger store located in the Bordeaux neighborhood, as mentioned by ESPN.

Despite playing in Los Angeles and previously playing for the Boston Red Sox, Betts continues to have a strong relationship with Nashville, owning several real estate properties in the area. He is currently building a 20,000 square-foot home in Franklin, Tennessee and was a standout player at John Overton High School. Had Betts not entered the Major Leagues after high school, he would have played College Baseball at Tennessee.

Cool! @mookiebetts surprised shoppers at the Kroger in Bordeaux, TN by buying their groceries. The former Overton Bobcat and current LA Dodgers OF also treated the staff at the store to pizza to thank them for all the hard work they have been doing as essential front-line workers pic.twitter.com/gGcXDkWSMV — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) May 13, 2020

"I had to sign 30 minutes, right before the deadline," Betts said to baseball historian Andrew Martin in 2012. I was pretty sure I was going to go to school, and then the last offer came and me and my parents sat, and we had to really sit and talk about it. We came to the conclusion that this is what I want to do, so school had to be done with."

Betts is not only one of Nashville's most popular stars, but he is also one of the best players in all of baseball. He has been named an All-Star the last four consecutive years. He was named AL MVP in 2018 and helped Red Sox win the World Series the same year. He's a three-time Silver Slugger winner and a four-time Gold Glove winner. In 2019, Betts finished the year with 29 home runs and 80 RBIs in 150 games. Back in February, the Red Sox traded Betts and David Price to the Dodgers. When Betts first arrived in L.A., he admitted it was strange wearing new colors.

"It was weird," Betts said in an interview with Dodgers broadcaster Joe Davis. "It took my mom calling to say, ‘You look good in blue' before I accepted it. Accepted the blue. It was super weird." That said, Betts was able to adjust to his new team very quickly. "It didn't take long to get used to," he added. "The guys in there made it so seamless, that it was just like home. It was really home by the time all this stuff happened. I definitely miss it."