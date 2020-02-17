Daytona 500 Restart: What Time Does the Race Start on Monday?

Fans present for the 62nd running of the Daytona 500 saw an early end to the long-awaited event on Sunday after a downpour caused multiple delays and an eventual postponement. The race was moved to Monday after a mere 20 laps. Many fans are wondering what time does the race will begin on Monday.

The 40 drivers will get back onto the track shortly after 4 p.m. ET. The command to start the engines will be given at 4:05 p.m. The green flag that officially signals the start of the race is scheduled to wave at 4:12 p.m. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is expected to be on hand to mark the race’s start once again. The FOX broadcast will start once again at 4 p.m. in anticipation of a successful race.

While Sunday’s race featured long ceremonies, the redo will forgo anything extra in pursuit of getting the race resumed.

While there are some concerns about the weather after Sunday’s stoppage, the forecast is positive. Weather Underground calls for a high of 74 degrees and a three percent chance of precipitation during the race.

Instead of restarting the entire Daytona 500, the race will continue with 180 laps remaining of the original 200 on the 2.5-mile speedway. The remainder of the Daytona 500 will be broken up into three stages. Stage 1 will end on Lap 65, Stage 2 will end on Lap 130, and Stage 3 will end on Lap 200. The remainder of the race was broken up into stages of 65 laps, 65 laps, and 70 laps.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was leading the pack on Sunday at the time of the postponement, and he will be first in the running order. Joey Logano, Aric Almirola, Ryan Newman, and Kevin Harvick will round out the top five.

Jimmie Johnson, who will be retiring at the end of the 2020 NASCAR season, will be near the front of the pack as he attempts to secure a victory in the Great American Race. He will start Monday’s race in the eighth position and will be far ahead of some of the favorites in Denny Hamlin (35) and Kyle Busch (32).

Will this sizable advantage over the 2019 champion (Hamlin) and the man that finished in second place (Busch) help Johnson secure a victory in his final Daytona 500? The answer is unknown, especially considering that 180 laps remain in the race.

(Photo Credit: Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)