Daytona 500 Fans Call out Kyle Busch Fan for Controversial Tweet About Ryan Newman Crash

Daytona 500 fans are calling out one of their own, after the individual posted what is being taken as a controversial comment about Ryan Newman‘s crash in a message to NASCAR driver Kyle Busch. Following the terrible accident, Busch took to Twitter to show support for Newman by writing, “Praying for @RyanJNewman right now.” The fan then tweeted back, “Sucks engine blew, glad that wasnt you,” and then added a crying sad face emoji. The fan does not appear to have intended any harm behind their comment, but it still did not sit well with other fans.

I would delete this comment I know what you’re implying comes off as very shitty though — Carsen Stan ³ (@HoodieCarsen) February 18, 2020

“I get what youre trying to say, but it kinda comes off bad,” said one other Twitter user.

“I don’t believe this is the right set of words. But now it’s been twitted and it’s out there,” commented someone else.

I know what you were trying to say but it did not come out the way you intended — Martin Roberg (@RobergMartin) February 18, 2020

The Daytona 500 kicked off on Sunday, but had to stop and be postponed until the following day, due to a rain delay. Once the race resumed, Newman was a frontrunner for champion.

However, during the final lap of the race, another car connected with his, causing him to spinout, and then flip over. He was subsequently hit by yet another car, which sent his vehicle sliding down the racetrack.

Ryan Newman is more than a wreck. He’s more than a scary highlight. Those in NASCAR know The Rocketman. For those who don’t, Bob Pockrass explains who Ryan Newman is, and what he means to the NASCAR family. #nascar @NASCARONFOX https://t.co/dXjPbYil8M — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 18, 2020

Fans have since been taking to social media to show their support of Newman, with one tweeting, “Very good to hear that the injuries to #RyanNewman at the #DAYTONA500 appear to be non life threatening. After seeing the carnage to his car, I think we were all scared of what the news might be. Please continue to send thoughts and prayers for a fast recovery.”

Just rewatched #Daytona500 and listening to Sirius post race show on demand now. I hope Ryan Newman feels the outpouring of love & support from #NASCAR fans and everyone in the racing community. Ryan you are loved and ur a fighter. Our prayers are with you,” added journalist Daniella Trotta.