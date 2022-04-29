Danica Patrick Opens up About Having Breast Implants Removed

✖

Danica Patrick just opened up about her breast implants on social media. The former NASCAR driver went to Instagram to reveal that she had her breast implants removed this week. She posted two side-by-side photos of her face to show what she looks like with the implants and without as she said the implants were causing health issues.

"The picture is a snap shot of a couple hours before and a couple hours after," Patrick wrote. "Within hours after surgery this is what I noticed – my face had more color and less dark circles (no food before the second pic), my face started producing oil again, I could take a 30% deeper breath into my chest already, and I had so much energy when I woke up (and surgery was at 230pm)."

Patrick continued: "The condition that is not universally recognized is called breast implant illness. Leave it up to the good folks at these drug companies who are selling them to say they are safe. Look it up if you are struggling or know someone that is. The common denominator is you have conditions that can't be resolved. For me this is true." At the start of the post, Patrick revealed she got breast implants in November 2014. She was happy with the implants at first but she began noticing issues.

"Fast forward about 3 years to early 2018, and I noticed that my hair was not as healthy and was breaking off. I also gained a few pounds and had no luck losing it," Patrick wrote. Then fast forward to late 2020.... and the wheels came off. I had cycle irregularity, gained more weight, my hair wasn't looking healthy at all and my face was a different shape (weird I know). So I went down the rabbit hole to figure it out. I did every test that could be done."

Patrick went on to list the symptoms she had, which included dizziness, face, swelling, weight gain and dry scalp and skin. Patrick ended the post by saying, "Silicone is a foreign object and leaches chemicals (look up that huge list!) that's why the body produces a capsule around it. If this post helps just one get to the root of their issues, it did its job. I will share my progress as I go along." Patrick, 40, is the first woman to clinch a pole position in a NASCAR Cup Series race. She also has the highest finish by a woman in the Indianapolis 500 and Daytona 500.